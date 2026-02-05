Political Clash Over Minority Reservations in Telangana Heats Up

In a pointed exchange over minority reservations, Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday directly challenged the BJP following statements by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah had previously remarked that the BJP would eliminate minority reservations if they came to power in Telangana.

Speaking at a Consultative Meeting of Jamiat Ulama Telangana, Reddy announced plans to craft legislation against hate speech, seeking collaboration with former Supreme Court judge Justice Sudarshan Reddy. Highlighting past remarks from BJP leaders, Reddy accused the party of leveraging vote transfers to gain seats in Telangana.

Further, Reddy detailed efforts to make the four percent minority reservation permanent, through a state-led caste survey. This initiative aims to empower minority students in securing government jobs while countering accusations from BJP president Nitin Nabin of pandering and cultural suppression.

