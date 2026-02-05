Trailblazing Indian Teen Shines as Commonwealth Youth Award Finalist

An Indian student researcher and social entrepreneur, Geet, has gained international recognition as one of 20 finalists for the prestigious 2026 Commonwealth Youth Award. Selected for her pioneering work in promoting space science education, Geet is celebrated as the sole Indian representative from the Asian region.

Her initiative, Next Nebula, has reached over 20,000 students worldwide through space camps and workshops, partnering with significant players like Blue Origin's Club for the Future. Her Aakash Patra programme allows underserved students to project their dreams into space, aligning with the UN's efforts for inclusive education.

The finalists for the Commonwealth award, narrowed down from 977 entries, will be honored at a March ceremony in London, recognizing their efforts in achieving the UN SDGs. This year's event debuts the Patsy Robertson Award for Outstanding Communications Skills, spotlighting young voices shaping a better, open global community.

(With inputs from agencies.)