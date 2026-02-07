Left Menu

Historic Renaming: Honoring Maharaja Krishnanath in Murshidabad

Murshidabad University has been officially renamed Murshidabad Maharaja Krishnanath University to honor the historical legacy of Maharaja Krishnanath, who significantly contributed to local education. The renaming acknowledges public sentiment and restores the university's original name linked to its royal patronage.

In a move to honor historical figures and local sentiment, West Bengal's Education Minister, Bratya Basu, announced the renaming of Murshidabad University to Murshidabad Maharaja Krishnanath University. The change, passed in the state Assembly, aims to restore the royal legacy associated with Maharaja Krishnanath.

Maharaja Krishnanath, who lived just 22 years, had a profound impact on education in the region by donating his entire estate for the cause. Initially proposed by Dr. Rezaul Karim over a century ago, the renaming has now been realized under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's approval.

The legislative decision, spearheaded by Basu in the Assembly, has seen support across party lines. It is aimed at cementing the institution's historical ties and elevating its status, with hopes of enhancing Krishnanath College to university-level recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

