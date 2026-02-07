West Bengal CEO Seeks Extension for Electoral Roll Hearings
West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal has requested a seven-day extension for the hearing deadline of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls due to delays in several districts. Around 96-97% of hearings are complete, but uploading and verification stages are still pending in some areas.
On Saturday, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal requested the Election Commission of India to push the deadline for the final hearing under SIR of electoral rolls by seven days. This appeal followed reports of delays from several district election officers.
The initial deadline for these hearings was set for February 7, but Agarwal cited incomplete processes, such as hearings, uploads, and verifications, in multiple jurisdictions. He emphasized that the extension is crucial following input from officers across seven to eight districts.
Approximately 96–97% of hearings are reportedly complete, although some districts face delays. Uploading completion stands at 75–80%, with the remaining operations pushing the expected final electoral roll publication from February 14 to potentially late February.
