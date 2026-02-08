Kerala's 'Scholar Connect' Platform To Revolutionize Global Academic Collaboration

Kerala is set to launch a groundbreaking digital platform, 'Scholar Connect', on February 11, aimed at institutionalizing collaboration between the state's higher education institutions and global scholars. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate this initiative, crafted by the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC), at the Government College for Women.

Designed as a structural hub for academic engagement, 'Scholar Connect' seeks to channel the expertise of Kerala's worldwide academic diaspora into its higher education ecosystem. The platform offers a gateway for academic mentorship, visiting professorships, joint research, and more, providing continuity through both virtual and in-person modes, as announced in an official statement.

With the participation of scholars from various countries, the platform's Virtual Mentorship module is a key feature, offering academic and research support. An international advisory board oversees the global alignment and an administrative board ensures local policy compatibility, marking a scalable model for future academic collaboration initiatives.

