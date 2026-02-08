Left Menu

Teacher's Tragic End: Harassment and Sadness in Alwar

A 59-year-old government school teacher in Nirbhampura, Alwar, died by suicide, citing reasons such as mental harassment by school staff, illness, and excessive workload. Baddan Lal Balai was due to retire in five months. An investigation into the allegations and causes is underway.

A government school teacher from Nirbhampura village in Alwar district tragically died by suicide on Sunday, shedding light on a concerning narrative of workplace harassment.

The teacher, identified as Baddan Lal Balai, left behind a note indicating mental harassment by school staff among other distressing factors. He had served at the Government Senior Secondary School, Dhelawas, for 25 years and was nearing retirement.

The Akbarpur Station House Officer reported that the investigation is ongoing, with a focus on the allegations mentioned in Balai's four-page note. The incident raises pressing questions about support systems for educators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

