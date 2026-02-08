Teacher's Tragic End: Harassment and Sadness in Alwar

A government school teacher from Nirbhampura village in Alwar district tragically died by suicide on Sunday, shedding light on a concerning narrative of workplace harassment.

The teacher, identified as Baddan Lal Balai, left behind a note indicating mental harassment by school staff among other distressing factors. He had served at the Government Senior Secondary School, Dhelawas, for 25 years and was nearing retirement.

The Akbarpur Station House Officer reported that the investigation is ongoing, with a focus on the allegations mentioned in Balai's four-page note. The incident raises pressing questions about support systems for educators.

(With inputs from agencies.)