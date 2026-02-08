Left Menu

Ex-Chhattisgarh Minister Finds Temporary Refuge in Odisha Amid Liquor Scam Investigation

Former Chhattisgarh excise minister Kawasi Lakhma has moved to Odisha's Malkangiri district following the Supreme Court's directive amidst an investigation into alleged liquor scams. Lakhma is temporarily residing at Reclamation Colony, receiving support from local Congress leaders and pledging continued advocacy for tribal communities.

Amid ongoing investigations into alleged liquor scams, former Chhattisgarh excise minister Kawasi Lakhma has relocated to Malkangiri district in Odisha. The move follows a Supreme Court directive requiring him to stay outside his home state.

Upon arrival, Lakhma, charged in connection with two separate liquor scam cases by the Enforcement Directorate and state police, was warmly welcomed by local Congress leaders and supporters. A rental house at Reclamation Colony is serving as his temporary home.

Lakhma explained his choice of Malkangiri, citing cultural and linguistic similarities with his native Bastar district in Chhattisgarh. Despite his political and legal challenges, he reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for tribal rights, a sentiment echoed by district Congress president Sirnivas Rao, who expressed delight in hosting him.

