Food Poisoning Outbreak at Tribal School Sparks Investigation

In a troubling incident at Devarapalli Government Tribal Welfare School in Polavaram district, 74 students fell ill after consuming a breakfast of idly and chutney.

The meals reportedly led to symptoms of vomiting and stomach discomfort, prompting a swift response. Eighteen students were transported to Maredumilli Primary Health Centre, while others received care at Rampachodavaram Area Hospital, according to police.

The affected students were diagnosed with mild food poisoning, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Sai Prashant. No students are reported in serious condition. In response, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ordered continuous monitoring and a thorough investigation, including forensic analysis of food samples. Police have registered a case to ascertain the cause of the incident.

