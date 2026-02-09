Left Menu

India's Skilling Revolution: Phillips Education Joins Forces with Hindalco

Phillips Education partners with Hindalco Industries to inaugurate an Advanced Technical Training Centre of Excellence in Andhra Pradesh, bolstering India's 'Skill India' and 'Make in India' missions. The collaboration aims to enhance the country's manufacturing and technical skills ecosystem and prepare youth for Industry 4.0 roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kuppam | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark development for India's 'Skill India' and 'Make in India' initiatives, Phillips Education has entered into a partnership with Hindalco Industries Limited, part of the Aditya Birla Group, to establish an Advanced Technical Training Centre of Excellence in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh.

The 'Aditya Birla Skills Centre' was inaugurated on January 30, 2026, by Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu. The event underscored Hindalco's commitment to education and employment through CSR and ESG initiatives, aiming to propel the state as a global hub for high-tech manufacturing.

Chief Minister and Hindalco's leadership praised Phillips Education for its industry-aligned curriculum and training frameworks. The CoE infrastructure is expected to address the skills gap and prepare youth for roles in advanced manufacturing, positioning India as a global manufacturing leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

