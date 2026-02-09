Indian Stars Set to Shine at WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026

The WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026 kicks off this Tuesday, promising exciting action with over 80 players from more than 15 countries. Among them are prominent Indian athletes like Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and mixed doubles pair Manush Shah and Diya Chitale, who have been making waves on the table tennis circuit.

Gnanasekaran expressed pride in India's progress, stating at a press conference, "We're now a genuine threat to the world's best." His sentiments are echoed by Chitale, confident after recent successes, including a notable victory at WTT Contender Muscat 2026.

The tournament offers impressive rewards with winners gaining USD 17,000 and 600 ranking points in singles events, reflecting its significance on the global stage. India's strong presence with 27 players indicates the country's burgeoning talent in table tennis.