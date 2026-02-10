Journalist Ravi Nair Sentenced in Defamation Case Against Adani Enterprises

A Judicial Magistrate First Class court in Mansa, Gandhinagar, has pronounced journalist Ravi Nair guilty in a criminal defamation case initiated by Adani Enterprises Ltd. Nair received a sentence of one-year simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 following allegations that his online statements undermined Adani's reputation.

The court, upon reviewing the evidence, upheld the charges under Section 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code, confirming that the defamation offence was proven. Noting the nature of the case as triable by summons, no separate sentencing hearing was deemed necessary.

Highlighting the need for accountability, the court remarked on the influential role of journalists and public commentators, especially concerning defamatory statements on digital platforms. The magistrate decided against probation, citing the mature awareness of the accused and the importance of maintaining the law's deterrent impact regarding reputational harm.

Opting for a balanced solution, the court ruled that a sentence of simple imprisonment and a financial penalty adequately communicated the severity of the situation without excessive severity. The ruling, delivered in open court on February 10, 2026, concludes a significant legal dispute involving reputational damages. (ANI)

