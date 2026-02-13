Left Menu

'Delhi will become Khalistan': Bomb threats sent to at least 5 schools in capital; declared hoax

At least five schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Friday morning, which were later declared a hoax, officials said. The threat has been declared a hoax, the DFS said. A similar incident occurred on Monday when more than a dozen schools received bomb threat emails, which also turned out to be a hoax.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 15:39 IST
'Delhi will become Khalistan': Bomb threats sent to at least 5 schools in capital; declared hoax
  • Country:
  • India

At least five schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Friday morning, which were later declared a 'hoax', officials said. The threatening email carried disturbing and provocative content, claiming, ''Delhi will become Khalistan and bomb blast will happen at 1.11 pm in schools.'' The email also claimed that a blast would take place inside Parliament at 2.11 pm, prompting heightened security alerts and coordination among multiple agencies. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) revealed the names of schools that received the threat email -- Delhi Tamil Education Association on Pusa Road, Kendriya Vidyalaya in Gole Market, Happy Public School in Daryaganj, Rabea Public School in Ballimaran, and CL Bhalla DAV School in Jhandewalan. According to DFS, the first call was received before 9.12 am, followed by others at 9.59 am, 11.07 am, 11.08 am, and 1.39 pm. In a message to parents, another school said, ''Dear Parents, this morning the school received a security threat. As a precautionary measure, the police are in school for necessary security measures. All students have been evacuated safely. Once the school is declared safe, classes will be resumed''. ''We carried out thorough search operations and found nothing suspicious. The threat has been declared a 'hoax,'' the DFS said. A similar incident occurred on Monday when more than a dozen schools received bomb threat emails, which also turned out to be a hoax. Senior police officers said cyber teams have been pressed into service to trace the origin of the email, while security arrangements across sensitive locations in the capital have been reviewed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Abhishek meets family of Bengal migrant killed in Maharashtra, seeks justice

Abhishek meets family of Bengal migrant killed in Maharashtra, seeks justice

 India
2
Bengal: Man gets bail in POCSO case after kin agree to marry off now adult survivor with him

Bengal: Man gets bail in POCSO case after kin agree to marry off now adult s...

 India
3
'Lame excuse', says HC on BMC's failure to clear encroachments in Powai

'Lame excuse', says HC on BMC's failure to clear encroachments in Powai

 India
4
Ukraine says US is increasing pressure for a deal as the midterms loom, NYT reports

Ukraine says US is increasing pressure for a deal as the midterms loom, NYT ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026