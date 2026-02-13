Delhi's Palaash Mahotsav 2026 Celebrates Nature and Community
The Delhi Development Authority announces the 'Palaash Mahotsav 2026', a festival celebrating nature and community at four city locations from February 14 to 16. Featuring cultural performances, eco-awareness activities, and art installations, the event aims to enhance public engagement with urban green spaces.
The Delhi Development Authority will host the annual spring festival 'Palaash Mahotsav 2026' from February 14, officials announced Friday.
This year, the three-day citywide celebration will, for the first time, take place at four locations: Ashoka Garden, Lala Hardayal Park, Smriti Van, and Baansera. The event, scheduled for February 14 to 16, will be inaugurated by Lt Gov V K Saxena.
The festival focuses on themes of nature, sustainability, and community life, aiming to transform Delhi's parks into vibrant community hubs. Highlights include cultural performances, eco-awareness activities, art installations, and community programs, encouraging public engagement and appreciation of urban green spaces.
