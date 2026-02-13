Delhi's Palaash Mahotsav 2026 Celebrates Nature and Community

The Delhi Development Authority will host the annual spring festival 'Palaash Mahotsav 2026' from February 14, officials announced Friday.

This year, the three-day citywide celebration will, for the first time, take place at four locations: Ashoka Garden, Lala Hardayal Park, Smriti Van, and Baansera. The event, scheduled for February 14 to 16, will be inaugurated by Lt Gov V K Saxena.

The festival focuses on themes of nature, sustainability, and community life, aiming to transform Delhi's parks into vibrant community hubs. Highlights include cultural performances, eco-awareness activities, art installations, and community programs, encouraging public engagement and appreciation of urban green spaces.