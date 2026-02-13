Tragic Fall: Court Seeks Probe Update in Delhi Biker Case
A Delhi court has requested a status update on the investigation into the death of Kamal Dhyani, a 25-year-old biker, who died after falling into an uncovered pit in Janakpuri. Two arrests have been made, and three Delhi Jal Board officials suspended following the incident, which occurred in early February.
On Friday, a Delhi court instructed the investigating officer to provide a status update regarding the probe into the death of a 25-year-old biker who tragically fell into an uncovered pit in Janakpuri. The incident happened on the night between February 5 and 6, leading to the death of Kamal Dhyani, a bank employee from Rohini.
Judicial Magistrate First Class Harjot Singh Aujla responded to an application seeking a status report and issued directives to the Janakpuri police to report back by February 20. Advocates representing Dhyani raised concerns about potential evidence tampering, emphasizing the need to protect CCTV footage and other critical documents.
Following the incident, arrests have been made, including a sub-contractor and a labourer, while three Delhi Jal Board officials faced suspension. Delays in responding to the incident have been highlighted, as allegations arise that critical information regarding the accident was withheld, affecting the emergency response.
