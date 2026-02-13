Left Menu

Tragic Fall: Court Seeks Probe Update in Delhi Biker Case

A Delhi court has requested a status update on the investigation into the death of Kamal Dhyani, a 25-year-old biker, who died after falling into an uncovered pit in Janakpuri. Two arrests have been made, and three Delhi Jal Board officials suspended following the incident, which occurred in early February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:22 IST
Tragic Fall: Court Seeks Probe Update in Delhi Biker Case
biker
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, a Delhi court instructed the investigating officer to provide a status update regarding the probe into the death of a 25-year-old biker who tragically fell into an uncovered pit in Janakpuri. The incident happened on the night between February 5 and 6, leading to the death of Kamal Dhyani, a bank employee from Rohini.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Harjot Singh Aujla responded to an application seeking a status report and issued directives to the Janakpuri police to report back by February 20. Advocates representing Dhyani raised concerns about potential evidence tampering, emphasizing the need to protect CCTV footage and other critical documents.

Following the incident, arrests have been made, including a sub-contractor and a labourer, while three Delhi Jal Board officials faced suspension. Delays in responding to the incident have been highlighted, as allegations arise that critical information regarding the accident was withheld, affecting the emergency response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alibaba Faces Pentagon Restrictions Amid U.S.-China Tensions

Alibaba Faces Pentagon Restrictions Amid U.S.-China Tensions

 Global
2
Financial Clarity Sought in Global Ayyappa Sangamam's Spending Controversy

Financial Clarity Sought in Global Ayyappa Sangamam's Spending Controversy

 India
3
Defamation Drama: Bombay High Court Steps In

Defamation Drama: Bombay High Court Steps In

 India
4
Escalating Forest Fires in Jammu: A Call for Action

Escalating Forest Fires in Jammu: A Call for Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026