Global Cybercrime Crackdown: New Measures Proposed by CBI and I4C

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) are formulating a series of measures to tighten the noose on global cybercrimes, sources revealed on Friday.

During a conference, discussions centered on linking banks' KYC processes with biometric data and tying international mobile roaming to passports. These measures aim to counter cybercrimes such as digital arrests, often executed by cyber syndicates operating from South East Asian countries.

Officials stressed the urgent need for these measures as cyber fraud affects one person every 37 seconds. The misappropriation of Indian SIM cards and mule accounts serves as a pivotal concern in these crimes.

