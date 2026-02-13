Afghanistan Overwhelmed by Returnees Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Over five million people have been forced to return to Afghanistan since neighboring countries implemented expulsion policies in late 2023. The United Nations has issued warnings that relief efforts are overwhelmed by the daily influx of thousands of people, creating a significant strain on resources.

This mass return is linked with a deepening hunger crisis in Afghanistan, exacerbated by economic instability, foreign aid reductions, and the sudden repatriation of Afghan nationals from Pakistan and Iran. Arafat Jamal, the U.N. refugee agency representative for Afghanistan, highlighted the massive demographic impact, noting it involves around 12% of the population.

Financial aid is critically needed. The UNHCR aims to raise $216 million to support these returnees in 2023, yet as of now, the initiative has achieved only 8% of its funding goals. This shortfall poses serious challenges to addressing the humanitarian needs facing the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)