Bitathon 2026: Shaping Future Leaders in Responsible AI

The 8th annual Bitathon, hosted by SAS and the Goa Institute of Management, successfully concluded in Mumbai, India, showcasing India's finest young analytical talents. With over 850 teams participating, the competition focused on 'Responsible AI: Intelligence for a Shared Tomorrow,' which addressed real-world challenges in business and sustainability.

Bhuvan Nijhawan from SAS emphasized the importance of harnessing creativity, responsibility, and technical expertise to tackle current dilemmas, while Dr. Anup Maurya from GIM highlighted the balance of academic rigor and practical challenges contributing to innovative solutions.

The competition featured a two-phase format, culminating in an on-campus finale at GIM, with winners from Goa Institute of Management and BITS Goa awarded SAS Data Science certifications and significant cash prizes. Bitathon continues to fortify the bridge between academia and industry, preparing students for a responsible AI-driven future.