Delhi University Bans Campus Protests: A Threat to Democratic Expression?

Delhi University's month-long prohibition on campus gatherings has sparked criticism from students and teachers' groups. They argue the ban violates constitutional rights and suppresses student voices, particularly surrounding recent protests on socio-academic issues. The ban is seen as stifling legitimate democratic expression and an overreach of administrative power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:34 IST
Delhi University's recent decision to ban public meetings and protests on campus for a month has sparked outcry among student and teacher groups. The controversial move is being labeled unconstitutional and an attempt to undermine democratic processes. Critics argue that the university is targeting student activism, notably surrounding issues such as UGC Equity Regulations.

The Delhi Teachers' Front (DTF) criticized the prohibitory order as a draconian measure aimed at stifling legitimate expressions of dissent. They argue the ban violates Article 19 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech and expression. Leading student unions, including the NSUI, have described the decision as authoritarian and a ploy to silence marginalized groups.

Meanwhile, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) cited the recent protests over academic issues as evidence of administrative overreach. They demand the immediate revocation of the order, arguing it is an attempt to curb the fundamental right to peaceful assembly and protest, a bedrock of any democratic society.

