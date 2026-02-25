Controversy Erupts Over Lavish Arrangements for BSNL Director's Visit
Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia criticized the extravagant demands made for BSNL Director Vivek Banzal's visit to Prayagraj, leading to the visit's cancellation. The detailed itinerary, perceived as a misuse of public resources, included personal care items and extensive hospitality arrangements. A show-cause notice was issued in response.
- Country:
- India
The Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has fiercely criticized the 'absurd and shocking' arrangements surrounding BSNL Director Vivek Banzal's planned visit to Prayagraj, which has since been canceled. Scindia's comments highlight the controversy over perceived misuse of public resources. A show-cause notice has been issued over the incident.
Details of the lavish hospitality planned for Banzal's visit, including personal care items on the itinerary, surfaced online, sparking widespread public outrage. The planned visit, which included a lineup of cultural tours and personal care provisions, has been condemned for flouting rules and demonstrating entitlement.
BSNL emphasized the importance of adhering to official conduct rules and announced appropriate actions against those responsible. Vivek Banzal, a seasoned officer from the 1987 batch, has been instrumental in promoting BSNL's fiber and IT services. The controversy raises questions about transparency and accountability in public office.
