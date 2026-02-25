Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Lavish Arrangements for BSNL Director's Visit

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia criticized the extravagant demands made for BSNL Director Vivek Banzal's visit to Prayagraj, leading to the visit's cancellation. The detailed itinerary, perceived as a misuse of public resources, included personal care items and extensive hospitality arrangements. A show-cause notice was issued in response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:39 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Lavish Arrangements for BSNL Director's Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has fiercely criticized the 'absurd and shocking' arrangements surrounding BSNL Director Vivek Banzal's planned visit to Prayagraj, which has since been canceled. Scindia's comments highlight the controversy over perceived misuse of public resources. A show-cause notice has been issued over the incident.

Details of the lavish hospitality planned for Banzal's visit, including personal care items on the itinerary, surfaced online, sparking widespread public outrage. The planned visit, which included a lineup of cultural tours and personal care provisions, has been condemned for flouting rules and demonstrating entitlement.

BSNL emphasized the importance of adhering to official conduct rules and announced appropriate actions against those responsible. Vivek Banzal, a seasoned officer from the 1987 batch, has been instrumental in promoting BSNL's fiber and IT services. The controversy raises questions about transparency and accountability in public office.

TRENDING

1
Justice for Northeast: Rijiju and Khandu Demand Action Against Racial Abuse

Justice for Northeast: Rijiju and Khandu Demand Action Against Racial Abuse

 India
2
Jammu and Kashmir Dominates Karnataka in Ranji Trophy Final

Jammu and Kashmir Dominates Karnataka in Ranji Trophy Final

 Global
3
Mizoram's Agricultural Safety Net: Crop Insurance Expanded

Mizoram's Agricultural Safety Net: Crop Insurance Expanded

 India
4
Britain Bolsters Ukraine With New Support Package

Britain Bolsters Ukraine With New Support Package

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026