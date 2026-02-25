Left Menu

Chhattisgarh High Court's Bomb Threat Scare Unveiled as Hoax

The Chhattisgarh High Court received a bomb threat via email, prompting an immediate police search. The premises were evacuated as a precaution; however, no suspicious materials were found. The threat was a hoax, similar to previous threats targeting regional district courts. Investigation into the email threat is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:41 IST
A bomb threat emailed to the Chhattisgarh High Court led to a swift security response on Wednesday morning. The threat, received at 11:50 am, triggered immediate action from the police, who conducted a comprehensive search with the aid of bomb and dog squads.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajnesh Singh reported that the threat message, warning of an imminent attack on the Bilaspur-based court, necessitated evacuation as a precaution despite no suspicious items being found.

This incident follows a pattern of similar bomb threat hoaxes targeting district courts in Rajnandgaon, Ambikapur, and Jagdalpur, which have sparked heightened security measures and investigations across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

