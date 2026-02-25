Left Menu

CJI Slams NCERT Over Judicial Corruption Chapter

The Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, objects to an NCERT Class 8 chapter on judicial corruption, emphasizing it damages the judiciary's integrity. A CJI-led bench acknowledges the issue, escalating it for urgent review. Concerns arise over selective criticism of the judiciary, ignoring other corrupt domains.

On Wednesday, the Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, strongly criticized the inclusion of a chapter on judicial corruption in the NCERT Class 8 curriculum, asserting that no one should tarnish the integrity of the judiciary.

A bench of three judges, including Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, took suo motu cognizance of allegedly defamatory statements in the NCERT textbooks following a request from senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi for urgent review.

The Chief Justice noted being inundated with calls and messages from concerned high court judges, emphasizing that the judiciary's integrity cannot be compromised. The objection extends to NCERT's selective focus on judicial corruption, excluding other sectors like politics and bureaucracy, raising questions about the intent behind these educational materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

