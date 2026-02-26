Supreme Court Bans NCERT Book: A Controversy Over Judiciary Critique
The Supreme Court has imposed a complete ban on the publication of an NCERT Class 8 book for its critical content on the judiciary. The book's section allegedly contains defamatory statements about judicial corruption. The government has promised accountability, while the book will be rewritten.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has enforced a complete ban on the NCERT Class 8 social science book after identifying 'offending' content alleging corruption within the judiciary. This drastic move comes amid concerns over a 'deep-rooted conspiracy' targeting the judiciary's dignity.
Chief Justice Surya Kant, leading a bench that also featured justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, demanded immediate removal of the book from circulation. The Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, expressed regret and assured accountability for those responsible for the book's controversial content.
The court's stern decision follows revelations that the book, titled 'Exploring Society: India and Beyond', addressed systemic issues like judicial corruption and backlog cases. The NCERT has since withdrawn the text, issuing an apology, and committed to a rewrite in collaboration with appropriate authorities.
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- NCERT
- judiciary
- controversy
- corruption
- education
- ban
- book
- accountability
- publication
ALSO READ
NCERT identifying persons responsible for inclusion of text on judicial corruption in textbook: Sources.
U.S. Treasury Targets Swiss Bank for Illicit Ties
Cuban Leadership Stands Firm Against External Aggression
Taliban Decree Threatens Rights, Spurs Global Condemnation
Supreme Court Slams NCERT Textbook on Judicial Corruption