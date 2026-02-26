Arunachal's Pioneering Educational Boost: Building Foundations for Tomorrow

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized the need for strong foundational skills in reading and mathematics as vital for children's future success. Addressing an event on Thursday, he expressed concerns about students facing difficulties in higher grades if these skills aren't developed early, reinforcing the significance of foundational education.

In a strategic move to enhance early childhood and primary education, Khandu inaugurated the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) Centre at Doimukh. This initiative is part of the government's commitment to support children's early learning, aligning with the National Education Policy 2020 and the NIPUN Bharat Mission.

The centre focuses on play-based and activity-based methods, encourages the use of local languages, and integrates cultural heritage with education. It also features a STEM and Space Lab, aiming to nurture scientific temper and holistic learning among students, enriching Arunachal Pradesh's educational framework.