Scathing Critique: Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP Over NCERT Book Controversy
Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president, criticized the BJP for its handling of a controversial NCERT textbook. He accused the party of manipulating public perception with false allegations and insincere apologies. The Supreme Court had banned further publication of the textbook due to its controversial content on judicial corruption.
- Country:
- India
Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party, launched a vehement critique against the BJP regarding a controversy over the NCERT Class 8 Social Science textbook.
Yadav accused the BJP of turning governance into a whimsically managed spectacle and criticized its response to the Supreme Court's ban on the book's publishing due to contentious judicial corruption content. He alleged that the BJP's apologies were merely a facade to cover deeper wrongful actions.
Yadav's comments followed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's commitment to hold those responsible accountable. He boldly questioned whether the BJP is running a genuine government or a chaotic circus, citing a pattern of making insincere apologies when caught in wrongdoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Akhilesh Yadav
- BJP
- NCERT
- Supreme Court
- controversy
- corruption
- government
- education
- judiciary
- apology
ALSO READ
Kerala Government Challenges Acquittal in High-Profile Assault Case
Controversy Erupts Over RAJUVAS Vice Chancellor Appointment
Controversy Unfolds: The Kerala Story 2 Screening Halted
Kerala High Court Stays Government Messaging Amidst Privacy Concerns
Political Drama Unfolds: The Controversy Over Minister Veena George's Alleged Injury