Scathing Critique: Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP Over NCERT Book Controversy

Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party, launched a vehement critique against the BJP regarding a controversy over the NCERT Class 8 Social Science textbook.

Yadav accused the BJP of turning governance into a whimsically managed spectacle and criticized its response to the Supreme Court's ban on the book's publishing due to contentious judicial corruption content. He alleged that the BJP's apologies were merely a facade to cover deeper wrongful actions.

Yadav's comments followed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's commitment to hold those responsible accountable. He boldly questioned whether the BJP is running a genuine government or a chaotic circus, citing a pattern of making insincere apologies when caught in wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)