NITKonnect'26: Bridging Alumni Excellence and Global Innovation

Over 1200 alumni from NITK Surathkal convened at the NITKonnect'26 summit, demonstrating their leadership in global companies, startups, and investment communities. This hallmark event, hosted by the Institute's Alumni Association, featured key industry leaders, an 'Inspiring Founders' Panel,' and innovative discussions on AI and entrepreneurship.

A notable Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between NITK Surathkal, coworking giant Bhive, and the Alumni Association to offer aspiring student entrepreneurs complimentary coworking spaces. Unveiling Vision 2035, the Director and Dean emphasized the vital role of alumni in shaping Bharat's future. The event concluded with the NITK Awards, lauding alumni excellence and innovation.

The day-long summit, titled 'Innovate in Bharat, Scale for the World,' explored India's ascent in AI, clean energy, and space tech. Eminent keynote speakers such as Ajay Prabhu and Saumya Swain highlighted India's strategic advancements, positioning the nation as a leading global powerhouse for the next decade.