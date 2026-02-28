Left Menu

NITKonnect'26: Bridging Alumni Excellence and Global Innovation

NITKonnect'26 gathered over 1200 NITK Surathkal alumni in leadership roles at a summit featuring keynotes, panels, and startups. Aimed at fostering innovation and India's global growth, the event included MOUs for aspiring entrepreneurs and celebrated alumni excellence in various fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-02-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 14:42 IST
NITKonnect'26: Bridging Alumni Excellence and Global Innovation

Over 1200 alumni from NITK Surathkal convened at the NITKonnect'26 summit, demonstrating their leadership in global companies, startups, and investment communities. This hallmark event, hosted by the Institute's Alumni Association, featured key industry leaders, an 'Inspiring Founders' Panel,' and innovative discussions on AI and entrepreneurship.

A notable Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between NITK Surathkal, coworking giant Bhive, and the Alumni Association to offer aspiring student entrepreneurs complimentary coworking spaces. Unveiling Vision 2035, the Director and Dean emphasized the vital role of alumni in shaping Bharat's future. The event concluded with the NITK Awards, lauding alumni excellence and innovation.

The day-long summit, titled 'Innovate in Bharat, Scale for the World,' explored India's ascent in AI, clean energy, and space tech. Eminent keynote speakers such as Ajay Prabhu and Saumya Swain highlighted India's strategic advancements, positioning the nation as a leading global powerhouse for the next decade.

TRENDING

1
Norwegian Air Suspends Flights Amid Escalating Tensions

Norwegian Air Suspends Flights Amid Escalating Tensions

 Norway
2
Middle East Conflict Escalates: US-Israel Strike on Iran

Middle East Conflict Escalates: US-Israel Strike on Iran

 United Arab Emirates
3
Tensions Surge as US and Israel Strike Iran

Tensions Surge as US and Israel Strike Iran

 Global
4
Germany on Alert: Monitoring Middle East Tensions

Germany on Alert: Monitoring Middle East Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026