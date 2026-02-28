Transformative Education at St Berchmans: A Century of Nation-Building
Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the transformative role of education in shaping individuals and the nation, during St Berchmans College's centenary event. He advocated for continuous learning and technological innovation, highlighting the institution's contribution to nation-building and the rising participation of women in education.
In a heartfelt address at St Berchmans College's centenary celebrations, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan highlighted education's transformative power in shaping individuals and the nation's future. He stressed the importance of education in producing responsible citizens capable of meaningful contributions to society.
Radhakrishnan urged continuous learning and technological creation over mere adoption. Reflecting on India's progress since colonial times, he said education should drive youth-driven transformation, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision.
He praised the college for its role in producing eminent personalities and noted the growing participation of women in higher education as significant social progress. Newly inaugurated centers for emerging technologies symbolize the college's ongoing commitment to advancing India.
