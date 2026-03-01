Outcry Over Alleged Bias Against Kashmiri Students in Andhra Nursing College

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has urged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to address grievances raised by Kashmiri students at the Government College of Nursing in Kurnool. According to JKSA, these students face harassment, are denied appropriate facilities for Ramzan meals, and encounter hijab restrictions.

The association claims that students enrolled under the Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme are unfairly targeted, being called derogatory terms and facing issues with food deliveries past 10 pm. JKSA's Nasir Khuehami stresses that these actions violate fundamental religious freedoms and contribute to fear and distress.

Contrarily, the college principal, R Padmavathi, refutes these allegations, affirming equal treatment across all religions and stating that specific arrangements were made during Ramzan. Concerns over food delivery restrictions, she notes, are due to security measures. JKSA insists on an investigation to uphold students' rights and dignity.