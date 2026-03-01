Left Menu

Celebrating a Century of St Stephen's: Cultivating Future Leaders

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the need for education to transcend textbooks, fostering critical thinking and empathy, during St Stephen's High School's centenary celebrations. He urged students to oppose drugs and highlighted the institution's contribution to India's vision for 2047. The event highlighted Kerela's educational impact.

In a momentous address at the centenary celebrations of St Stephen's Higher Secondary School in Pathanapuram, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan underscored the transformative power of education. He emphasized a paradigm where learning transcends textbooks, aiming instead to nurture critical thinking, empathy, resilience, and integrity among students.

Reflecting on the institution's century-old legacy, Radhakrishnan applauded its role in shaping generations of responsible citizens and leaders. He commended the school's commitment to instilling values over mere infrastructure. The Vice President also linked the school's success to broader national aspirations, aligning with India's vision for 2047 and the concept of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Addressing pressing social issues, Radhakrishnan passionately urged students to steer clear of drugs, advocating for a nationwide movement against this societal plague. Asserting the importance of healthy political competition, he praised Kerala's focus on education and its pivotal role in social development. The event concluded with a tribute at the holy tomb of the Four Metropolitans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

