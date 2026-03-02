Left Menu

SAG Awards Shake Up Oscar Predictions with 'Sinners' Triumph

The 32nd Screen Actors Guild Awards saw 'Sinners' claim best ensemble, challenging the Oscar race's status quo. The unexpected win for Ryan Coogler's film suggests strong prospects at the upcoming Academy Awards, despite a successful awards season for 'One Battle After Another.' Other notable wins included Michael B. Jordan and posthumously, Catherine O'Hara.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-03-2026 11:23 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 11:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took a dramatic turn as 'Sinners' clinched the best ensemble award, sending shockwaves through the Oscar race. The SAG Awards, a major Oscar precursor, hinted at a potential upset at the upcoming Academy Awards.

Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners', a blues-infused vampire saga, won despite a dominating awards season for 'One Battle After Another'. This unexpected victory challenges the film's unblemished record, having claimed accolades at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and more.

Amidst star-studded accolades, Michael B. Jordan won his career's most significant award amid fierce competition. The ceremony also posthumously honored Catherine O'Hara, resonating a heartfelt tribute. The event marked Hollywood's significant gathering especially after Paramount's industry-shaking takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

