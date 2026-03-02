SAG Awards Shake Up Oscar Predictions with 'Sinners' Triumph

The annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took a dramatic turn as 'Sinners' clinched the best ensemble award, sending shockwaves through the Oscar race. The SAG Awards, a major Oscar precursor, hinted at a potential upset at the upcoming Academy Awards.

Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners', a blues-infused vampire saga, won despite a dominating awards season for 'One Battle After Another'. This unexpected victory challenges the film's unblemished record, having claimed accolades at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and more.

Amidst star-studded accolades, Michael B. Jordan won his career's most significant award amid fierce competition. The ceremony also posthumously honored Catherine O'Hara, resonating a heartfelt tribute. The event marked Hollywood's significant gathering especially after Paramount's industry-shaking takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)