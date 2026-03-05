Left Menu

AMU and University of Houston Forge Academic Partnership

Aligarh Muslim University and University of Houston have signed an MoU to enhance joint research, faculty development, and instructional programs. This collaboration, backed by the Consulate General of India, focuses on promoting global engagement and aligns with India's NEP on higher education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:09 IST
The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and the University of Houston have inked a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at boosting joint academic research, faculty development, and instructional initiatives. This agreement, facilitated by the Consulate General of India in Houston, underscores a mutual commitment to knowledge sharing and global engagement between both institutions' faculty and students.

The MoU highlights the significant contributions of alumni and academic leaders from both nations in cultivating enduring partnerships and creating opportunities for students. Consul General D C Manjunath emphasized that such collaborations are integral to the India–US higher education alliance and align with India's National Education Policy, which prioritizes the internationalization of higher education.

Manjunath also stressed the importance of sustained academic engagement and the mobility of students and faculty in fostering people-to-people connections. He called for establishing a feedback mechanism to assess the MoU's implementation. The collaboration includes efforts in geoscience data involving the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons, demonstrating the synergy between academia and industry to bolster energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

