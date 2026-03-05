Left Menu

Party Turmoil: CPI(M) Expels Former MLA Amidst Accusations and Allegations

Former CPI(M) MLA P K Sasi has been expelled from the party after criticizing Palakkad's leadership at a dissident convention. Sasi, once demoted, plans to run as an independent in the Ottapalam assembly election. He accuses the local leadership of corruption and influence peddling, sparking internal dissent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:14 IST
Party Turmoil: CPI(M) Expels Former MLA Amidst Accusations and Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political turn, former CPI(M) MLA P K Sasi lashed out at the party's district leadership during a dissidents' convention in Chandranagar. The event saw hundreds of former party supporters rally behind Sasi, who has now been expelled by the party, district secretary E N Suresh Babu announced.

Sasi, recently resigned as chairman of Kerala Tourism Development Corporation, criticized the leadership for alleged corruption, including involvement in illegal spirit trade. He argued that real revolutionary communists joined the convention, highlighting a deep-rooted division within the party ranks.

These dramatic developments impact CPI(M)'s organizational stability in Palakkad. As Sasi gears up for an independent run in the Ottapalam constituency, district secretary Babu rebuffed the allegations, challenging Sasi to reveal his own financial records amidst the controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NATO's Strategic Vigilance Amid Rising Tensions

NATO's Strategic Vigilance Amid Rising Tensions

 Belgium
2
China's Ambitious Five-Year Plan: Balancing Growth, Tech, and Tensions

China's Ambitious Five-Year Plan: Balancing Growth, Tech, and Tensions

 China
3
From Fields to Finances: Young Farmer's Son Cracks CA Exam

From Fields to Finances: Young Farmer's Son Cracks CA Exam

 India
4
AC Milan's Crucial Derby Clash: Old Rivals, New Stakes

AC Milan's Crucial Derby Clash: Old Rivals, New Stakes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026