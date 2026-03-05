Party Turmoil: CPI(M) Expels Former MLA Amidst Accusations and Allegations
Former CPI(M) MLA P K Sasi has been expelled from the party after criticizing Palakkad's leadership at a dissident convention. Sasi, once demoted, plans to run as an independent in the Ottapalam assembly election. He accuses the local leadership of corruption and influence peddling, sparking internal dissent.
- Country:
- India
In a heated political turn, former CPI(M) MLA P K Sasi lashed out at the party's district leadership during a dissidents' convention in Chandranagar. The event saw hundreds of former party supporters rally behind Sasi, who has now been expelled by the party, district secretary E N Suresh Babu announced.
Sasi, recently resigned as chairman of Kerala Tourism Development Corporation, criticized the leadership for alleged corruption, including involvement in illegal spirit trade. He argued that real revolutionary communists joined the convention, highlighting a deep-rooted division within the party ranks.
These dramatic developments impact CPI(M)'s organizational stability in Palakkad. As Sasi gears up for an independent run in the Ottapalam constituency, district secretary Babu rebuffed the allegations, challenging Sasi to reveal his own financial records amidst the controversy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mexico's Expanding Fuel Smuggling Investigations: Cartels and Corruption at Ports
Voting begins in Nepal's first general election since anti-corruption protests that toppled the government last year.
Tunisian Tycoon Jailed: Corruption Convictions Rock Political Elite
Massive Corruption Scandal in Rajasthan: ACB Hunts Down Retired IAS Officer
Corruption Crackdown: Tunisia Sentences Top Tycoon and Ex-Premier