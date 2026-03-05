Party Turmoil: CPI(M) Expels Former MLA Amidst Accusations and Allegations

In a heated political turn, former CPI(M) MLA P K Sasi lashed out at the party's district leadership during a dissidents' convention in Chandranagar. The event saw hundreds of former party supporters rally behind Sasi, who has now been expelled by the party, district secretary E N Suresh Babu announced.

Sasi, recently resigned as chairman of Kerala Tourism Development Corporation, criticized the leadership for alleged corruption, including involvement in illegal spirit trade. He argued that real revolutionary communists joined the convention, highlighting a deep-rooted division within the party ranks.

These dramatic developments impact CPI(M)'s organizational stability in Palakkad. As Sasi gears up for an independent run in the Ottapalam constituency, district secretary Babu rebuffed the allegations, challenging Sasi to reveal his own financial records amidst the controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)