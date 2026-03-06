Left Menu

Empowering Girls: Reconnecting Dropped Out Girls Through Education

The 'Saraswati Abhiyaan,' a Madhya Pradesh initiative under 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao,' aims to reintegrate girls who left school due to social or economic barriers. By offering study materials and support for exams, it seeks to empower girls, reduce dropout rates, and combat social issues like child marriage.

Bhopal | Updated: 06-03-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 16:58 IST
Empowering Girls: Reconnecting Dropped Out Girls Through Education
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development department has launched an initiative named 'Saraswati Abhiyaan' to bring school dropouts back into the educational fold. The campaign, part of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme, will officially kick off on March 10, as announced by state officials.

The initiative targets young girls who have left school due to various social, familial, or economic challenges. It intends to empower them by facilitating their return to education through the State Open School system, offering resources such as study materials and mentorship.

With evidence from the National Family Health Survey highlighting the dropout issue, particularly in rural regions, the program aims to mitigate this trend by offering not just education but also a boost in self-confidence and potential safeguarding against social issues like child marriage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

