Social Media Post Sparks Religious Tensions in Madhya Pradesh

A social media post allegedly hurting religious sentiments triggered protests outside a police station in Madhya Pradesh, India. Police detained the accused, charging him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Protests led to further arrests and charges of rioting and obstructing police work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khandwa | Updated: 06-03-2026 12:23 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 12:23 IST
Social Media Post Sparks Religious Tensions in Madhya Pradesh
An 'objectionable' social media post allegedly disturbing religious sentiments prompted protests outside a police station in Khandwa district, Madhya Pradesh, police confirmed on Friday.

The post, shared by a man on social media, allegedly offended the Muslim community, resulting in his arrest under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as stated by Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Taranekar.

Protests escalated outside the Moghat Road police station Thursday night, pressing for extreme penalties against the accused, forcing police to utilize measures to disperse the crowd. City Superintendent of Police Abhinav Barange reported that cases have been filed against 22 individuals, identifying further participants involved in the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

