Bhandara Teacher Arrested for Molesting Young Students

A 54-year-old teacher from a Zilla Parishad school in Bhandara, Maharashtra, has been arrested for molesting students. Allegations arose from incidents between July 2025 and March 2026, leading to the teacher's suspension and legal action under the POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhandara | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A teacher at a Zilla Parishad-run school in Bhandara district, Maharashtra, has been apprehended for allegedly molesting female students of Classes 3 and 4. Police confirmed the teacher's inappropriate conduct spanned from July 2025 to March 2026.

One victim courageously reported the incident to a school cook, leading her parents to file a police complaint. Subsequently, four more survivors stepped forward, corroborating the misconduct. The accused was promptly arrested and faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.

In response, the Bhandara Zilla Parishad's Chief Executive Officer suspended the teacher and launched a formal inquiry. The local court granted a three-day police custody for further investigation, shining a light on the need for stringent safety measures in educational institutions.

