Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Old Dominion University: Gunman Opens Fire

A gunman fired shots at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, injuring two before being fatally shot. The university canceled classes and operations for the day. The shooting occurred in Constant Hall, home to the college of business, with local police responding promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:50 IST
Tragedy Strikes Old Dominion University: Gunman Opens Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A gunman launched an attack at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, on Thursday morning, leaving two people injured before police neutralized the threat. The shooter was shot dead, according to official reports from the university.

In response to the incident, the university issued an emergency alert, stating that two individuals had been transported to a hospital. As a precautionary measure, all classes and campus operations were suspended for the remainder of the day. The gunfire erupted shortly before 10:49 a.m. in Constant Hall, a central building for the university's college of business.

By noon, law enforcement had secured the campus perimeter, effectively blocking off surrounding streets with police vehicles displaying flashing lights. Old Dominion University, which serves approximately 24,000 students, faced a harrowing day as the situation unfolded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026