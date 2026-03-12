Tragedy Strikes Old Dominion University: Gunman Opens Fire

A gunman launched an attack at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, on Thursday morning, leaving two people injured before police neutralized the threat. The shooter was shot dead, according to official reports from the university.

In response to the incident, the university issued an emergency alert, stating that two individuals had been transported to a hospital. As a precautionary measure, all classes and campus operations were suspended for the remainder of the day. The gunfire erupted shortly before 10:49 a.m. in Constant Hall, a central building for the university's college of business.

By noon, law enforcement had secured the campus perimeter, effectively blocking off surrounding streets with police vehicles displaying flashing lights. Old Dominion University, which serves approximately 24,000 students, faced a harrowing day as the situation unfolded.

(With inputs from agencies.)