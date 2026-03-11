Political Figures Escape Unscathed in Jammu Shooting

In a startling incident on Wednesday night, prominent political figures in Jammu and Kashmir, including National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, faced a life-threatening attack.

The confrontation occurred outside a posh marriage hall in the Greater Kailash area of Jammu when a gunman, identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal, attempted to fire at Abdullah. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as security personnel quickly overpowered Jamwal.

Officials confirmed that Jamwal, in his 70s and reportedly intoxicated, was taken into custody for questioning. Both Abdullah and Choudhary were attending the wedding of party leader B S Chouhan's son when the attack unfolded.

(With inputs from agencies.)