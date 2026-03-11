Left Menu

Political Figures Escape Unscathed in Jammu Shooting

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary were unharmed after being attacked by a gunman outside a marriage hall in Jammu. The gunman, Kamal Singh Jamwal, fired one shot before being subdued. The incident occurred as the political figures attended a wedding celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-03-2026 23:40 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 23:40 IST
Political Figures Escape Unscathed in Jammu Shooting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident on Wednesday night, prominent political figures in Jammu and Kashmir, including National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, faced a life-threatening attack.

The confrontation occurred outside a posh marriage hall in the Greater Kailash area of Jammu when a gunman, identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal, attempted to fire at Abdullah. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as security personnel quickly overpowered Jamwal.

Officials confirmed that Jamwal, in his 70s and reportedly intoxicated, was taken into custody for questioning. Both Abdullah and Choudhary were attending the wedding of party leader B S Chouhan's son when the attack unfolded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026