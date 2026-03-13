Left Menu

Aditya Birla World Academy Opens Doors for 2027 Admissions: Leading by Example with Global Education Standards

Aditya Birla World Academy (ABWA) in Mumbai, renowned for its international curriculum, begins admissions for the 2027 academic year. Under Neerja Birla's leadership, ABWA integrates global academics with character-building and emotional well-being programs. Its curriculum empowers students for university life worldwide, producing compassionate global leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:46 IST
Aditya Birla World Academy Opens Doors for 2027 Admissions: Leading by Example with Global Education Standards
  • Country:
  • India

Aditya Birla World Academy (ABWA), under the Aditya Birla Education Trust, has initiated admission inquiries for the 2027–2028 academic year, promising a seamless academic journey from early years to Grade 12.

The school, ranked No. 1 in Mumbai for international curriculum, integrates Cambridge and IB pathways, emphasizing mentorship and global academics alongside character development.

ABWA's mission is fostering compassionate leaders through an education that balances intellect with empathy, ambition with humility, preparing students for prestigious universities worldwide.

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026