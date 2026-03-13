Aditya Birla World Academy Opens Doors for 2027 Admissions: Leading by Example with Global Education Standards

Aditya Birla World Academy (ABWA), under the Aditya Birla Education Trust, has initiated admission inquiries for the 2027–2028 academic year, promising a seamless academic journey from early years to Grade 12.

The school, ranked No. 1 in Mumbai for international curriculum, integrates Cambridge and IB pathways, emphasizing mentorship and global academics alongside character development.

ABWA's mission is fostering compassionate leaders through an education that balances intellect with empathy, ambition with humility, preparing students for prestigious universities worldwide.