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Arca Global Aviation Sets Sights on Expansive Fleet Growth

Arca Global Aviation Pvt Ltd (AGAPL) plans to expand its fleet to 10 aircraft within 15 months and 25 by 2029. The academy, operating from Begumpet Airport, focuses on safety and quality while exploring partnerships for aircraft type-rating training. Established in 2025, AGAPL aims to align with global standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:13 IST
Arca Global Aviation Sets Sights on Expansive Fleet Growth
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move within the aviation training sector, Arca Global Aviation Pvt Ltd (AGAPL) has unveiled an ambitious plan to expand its fleet to 10 aircraft over the next 15 months, scaling up to 25 by 2029.

According to a statement issued Monday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation-approved Flying Training Organisation, which began operations on March 14 at Begumpet Airport, is committed to aligning its growth strategy with international standards, focusing on fleet readiness, instructor development, safety, and quality training.

AGAPL, established in 2025, operates from a comprehensive campus featuring aircraft hangars, academic facilities, simulator training infrastructure, and administrative offices. The academy aims to become a premier pilot training organization in India, offering structured Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) training and exploring partnerships for future aircraft type-rating training programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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