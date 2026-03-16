Geeta Institute of Law: A Legacy in Legal Education Excellence

The Geeta Institute of Law, located in Panipat, Haryana, is setting new benchmarks in legal education since its inception in 2007. The institute offers a balanced curriculum comprising practical courtroom experiences and academic coursework, cultivating skilled professionals ready for the legal industry. With affiliations to Kurukshetra University and approval from the Bar Council of India, the institute stands out for its academic rigor and real-world training.

Students engage in comprehensive moot court practices, case law analysis, legal drafting, and internships, which facilitate their holistic development. Noteworthy seminars and interactions with esteemed judges provide insights into contemporary legal challenges and judicial thinking. The institute's systematic academic processes and exposure to the legislative ecosystem prepare students for various legal roles, including positions in judicial services and corporate consultancy.

Under the leadership of Dr. Subhash Kumar Mittal, the Geeta Institute of Law emphasizes moral and ethical values while fostering professional growth. The institute's rich legacy continues to thrive, driven by its mission to inspire academic excellence, interdisciplinary research, and industry-academia collaboration, ensuring its stature as a pivotal institution in India's legal education landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)