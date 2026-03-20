Trinamool Congress Pledges to Revamp West Bengal's Education System and Water Accessibility

The Trinamool Congress, aiming for a fourth consecutive term, has unveiled a manifesto focusing on education and water accessibility in West Bengal. The party promises a comprehensive upgrade of state-run schools with modern infrastructure and resources.

Mamata Banerjee announced the 'Banglar Shikshayatan' initiative to enhance public education quality, ensuring access for all socio-economic groups. On water access, the manifesto pledges household connectivity to clean drinking water, addressing public health and sustainability.

Economically, the TMC positions West Bengal as Eastern India's trade gateway, leveraging its strategic location to boost tourism and attract investments. Improved connectivity and infrastructure readiness are part of this vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)