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Trinamool Congress Pledges to Revamp West Bengal's Education System and Water Accessibility

The Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, unveiled its manifesto promising educational infrastructure overhaul and improved water access to return to power in West Bengal. Key initiatives include modernizing government schools and expanding piped water connectivity, with a broader economic aim to make the state a trade hub for Eastern India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:01 IST
Trinamool Congress Pledges to Revamp West Bengal's Education System and Water Accessibility
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The Trinamool Congress, aiming for a fourth consecutive term, has unveiled a manifesto focusing on education and water accessibility in West Bengal. The party promises a comprehensive upgrade of state-run schools with modern infrastructure and resources.

Mamata Banerjee announced the 'Banglar Shikshayatan' initiative to enhance public education quality, ensuring access for all socio-economic groups. On water access, the manifesto pledges household connectivity to clean drinking water, addressing public health and sustainability.

Economically, the TMC positions West Bengal as Eastern India's trade gateway, leveraging its strategic location to boost tourism and attract investments. Improved connectivity and infrastructure readiness are part of this vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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