Tragedy Strikes: Engineering Students Drown in Godavari

In a heart-wrenching incident, five engineering students tragically drowned in the Godavari river in Eluru district, Andhra Pradesh, on Friday. According to police reports, two students managed to survive the ordeal.

Rescue teams have recovered the bodies of three students, as search operations, intensified at the behest of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, proceed in hopes of finding the remaining two.

The students, hailing from a private university in Amaravati, ventured into the river believing it to be shallow. Unfortunately, the lack of awareness led them into deeper waters. Authorities have registered a case under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita concerning unnatural deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)