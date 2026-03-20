Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Engineering Students Drown in Godavari

Five engineering students drowned in the Godavari river in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh, with two managing to survive. Three bodies have been recovered while search efforts, directed by CM Chandrababu Naidu, continue for the remaining two. The students misjudged the river's depth, leading to the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Polavaram | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:18 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Engineering Students Drown in Godavari
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, five engineering students tragically drowned in the Godavari river in Eluru district, Andhra Pradesh, on Friday. According to police reports, two students managed to survive the ordeal.

Rescue teams have recovered the bodies of three students, as search operations, intensified at the behest of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, proceed in hopes of finding the remaining two.

The students, hailing from a private university in Amaravati, ventured into the river believing it to be shallow. Unfortunately, the lack of awareness led them into deeper waters. Authorities have registered a case under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita concerning unnatural deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026