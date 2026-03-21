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A Call for Modernization: Enhancing Educational Synergy with Industry

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasizes the need for universities to update syllabi to modern practices. Speaking at a convocation, he highlights skill-development initiatives by the Indian government, and urges graduates to act as international ambassadors for India's talent, bridging the gap between education and employability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 18:02 IST
A Call for Modernization: Enhancing Educational Synergy with Industry
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Vice President C P Radhakrishnan has called for universities to modernize their syllabi to meet global demands. During the Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skills University's first convocation, the vice president emphasized the need for combining hard and soft skills such as communication and adaptability, crucial for future employability.

He praised India's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing initiatives like Skill India and the establishment of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship as transformative shifts in skilling and human capital development. Radhakrishnan highlighted the state's competition at a global level under the leadership of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The vice president urged graduates to be India's ambassadors, enhancing global credibility with their professionalism. He reflected on Ratan Tata's legacy, emphasizing the role of universities in bridging education and employability gaps while fostering socially responsible individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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