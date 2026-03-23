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Bridging the Gap: Engineering Education and Real-Time Industry Needs

Shri Balwant Institute of Technology (SBIT) in Haryana tackles the growing misalignment between engineering education and industry demands through an Industry Advisory Board. Comprising professionals from top firms and academic institutions, the board helps ensure curricula remain relevant amid rapid technological advances. This approach fosters continuous dialogue, curriculum alignment, and improved student preparation for current and future job markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonipat | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:00 IST
Bridging the Gap: Engineering Education and Real-Time Industry Needs
  • Country:
  • India

In Sonipat, Haryana, Shri Balwant Institute of Technology (SBIT) confronts the pressing issue of outdated engineering curricula. An Industry Advisory Board, featuring experts from leading corporations and top academic institutions, guides the institution in keeping its courses aligned with evolving industry demands.

As technology rapidly evolves, employers often find recent graduates ill-equipped for current job requirements. To bridge this educational gap, SBIT's board consistently reviews and updates the engineering curriculum to incorporate real-time market intelligence and cutting-edge practices.

This proactive approach ensures that both students and faculty receive valuable industry insights, preparing graduates to meet employers' needs effectively while retaining core academic principles in their learning journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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