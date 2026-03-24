LIT School Revolutionizes Digital Learning with New Bengaluru Campus

Bengaluru's LIT School has unveiled a sprawling 50,000 sq. ft. experiential learning facility in Jayanagar, targeting careers in marketing, entrepreneurship, and the creator economy.

Amid heightened focus on India's digital and creative sectors, the campus offers advanced content studios, collaborative workspaces, and zones for live marketing projects.

Founded by entrepreneur Arpit Anand, the school emphasizes practical, hands-on learning over traditional lectures, reflecting industry demands for professionals skilled in creative business strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)