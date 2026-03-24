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LIT School Revolutionizes Digital Learning with New Bengaluru Campus

Bengaluru's LIT School has launched a 50,000 sq. ft. experiential learning campus focused on marketing, entrepreneurship, and the creator economy. This initiative comes amid increasing recognition of India's digital and creative sectors. The campus offers hands-on learning in modern content studios and collaborative spaces, preparing students for new-age careers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:37 IST
LIT School Revolutionizes Digital Learning with New Bengaluru Campus

Bengaluru's LIT School has unveiled a sprawling 50,000 sq. ft. experiential learning facility in Jayanagar, targeting careers in marketing, entrepreneurship, and the creator economy.

Amid heightened focus on India's digital and creative sectors, the campus offers advanced content studios, collaborative workspaces, and zones for live marketing projects.

Founded by entrepreneur Arpit Anand, the school emphasizes practical, hands-on learning over traditional lectures, reflecting industry demands for professionals skilled in creative business strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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