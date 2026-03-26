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Boosting Telangana's Health Infrastructure: 10,000 New Beds in the Pipeline

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the addition of 10,000 beds through new multispecialty hospitals in Warangal and Hyderabad. Speaking in the assembly, he detailed increased healthcare spending, ongoing infrastructure projects, and measures to involve non-resident doctors. The Congress government aims to rectify past healthcare lapses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-03-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 14:53 IST
Boosting Telangana's Health Infrastructure: 10,000 New Beds in the Pipeline
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In a significant move to enhance healthcare infrastructure, Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy declared the forthcoming addition of 10,000 beds to the state's public health system. This development is attributed to the construction of multispecialty hospitals in Warangal and Hyderabad.

Addressing the state's legislative assembly, Reddy emphasized new planning in the health sector, including the progress of the Osmania hospital in Goshamahal and Telangana Institutes of Medical Sciences. Additionally, a dedicated website will be set up for non-resident Telangana doctors to volunteer their services when visiting home.

The CM criticized previous administrations for lapses in healthcare schemes, mentioning significant funds disbursement under the Congress for Aarogyasri and the CM Relief Fund, totaling approximately Rs 4500 crore. He assured that the current government is committed to correcting past missteps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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