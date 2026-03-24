Westbrook International School: Redefining Education in Hyderabad

Westbrook International School officially opened its doors yesterday at Kavuri Hills, Madhapur, Hyderabad, marking a new chapter in the city's educational narrative. The initiative by founder Sanjana Reddy has been described as a purpose-led venture backed by prominent educators and supported by philanthropist Sudha Reddy, who inaugurated the institution.

According to Sanjana Reddy, the school's foundation stems from her desire as a mother to provide a more meaningful and engaging educational environment. The curriculum aligns with international benchmarks while promoting personalized and experiential learning to foster independent thinking and confidence in students.

Leadership from the Tapasya School Group, including Co-Founders Mr. Koduru Madhusudhana Reddy and Ms. K. Padma Praveena, emphasized their commitment to quality education and holistic student development. The launch event was attended by dignitaries, educators, and community members, symbolizing a milestone in Hyderabad's education sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)