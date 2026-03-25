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Debate in Karnataka Assembly: School Children Cleaning Premises Sparks Discussion

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly debated whether students should clean school premises to improve hygiene habits. Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa supported the idea if legislators pass a related law, mindful of child rights. The debate occurred during talks on the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) (Amendment) Bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-03-2026 00:18 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 00:18 IST
Debate in Karnataka Assembly: School Children Cleaning Premises Sparks Discussion
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The Karnataka Legislative Assembly engaged in a spirited debate over the prospect of students cleaning school premises to foster hygiene habits. School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa expressed openness to the initiative, contingent on legislative approval while ensuring compliance with child rights considerations.

The discussion arose as JD(S) floor leader emphasized the scarcity of 'D group' workers, making students responsible for cleaning tasks, amidst deliberations on the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) (Amendment) Bill that saw passage on Tuesday.

Speaker U T Khader reminisced about his school days cleaning classrooms, supporting the practice. Meanwhile, the absence of proposals for 'D group' workers or student cleaning authorization persists, demanding a cautious approach respecting child rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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