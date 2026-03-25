LaGuardia Runway Collision: A Failure of Warning Systems

In a tragic incident, an Air Canada plane collided with a fire truck during landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport due to a failed runway warning system, killing both pilots and injuring several passengers.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating if control tower staffing issues or lack of vehicle transponders contributed to the collision.

The crash occurred amid heightened air traffic at LaGuardia, with federal investigators probing the layers of safety precautions that failed to prevent this accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)