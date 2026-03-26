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Cracking the Code: STF Busts Exam Cheating Ring in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has dismantled a gang involved in cheating in competitive exams using forged PwD certificates and illegal scribes. Arrests were linked to CBSE's EMRS recruitment exam. The gang promised government jobs and used fraudulent methods to enable candidates to succeed unlawfully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-03-2026 08:28 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 08:28 IST
Cracking the Code: STF Busts Exam Cheating Ring in Uttar Pradesh
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In a major crackdown, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) uncovered a cheating syndicate involved in manipulating competitive examinations by procuring fake persons with disabilities (PwD) certificates and organizing unauthorized scribes.

The arrests were centered around the CBSE-conducted EMRS recruitment examination for Junior Secretariat Assistant positions.

The core accused, including Raj Kishor and Manish Mishra, charged hefty fees, promising government job placements by deploying fraudulent techniques. A thorough operation led to the arrest and recovery of multiple incriminating items. Legal proceedings continue under relevant sections of law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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