Cracking the Code: STF Busts Exam Cheating Ring in Uttar Pradesh

In a major crackdown, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) uncovered a cheating syndicate involved in manipulating competitive examinations by procuring fake persons with disabilities (PwD) certificates and organizing unauthorized scribes.

The arrests were centered around the CBSE-conducted EMRS recruitment examination for Junior Secretariat Assistant positions.

The core accused, including Raj Kishor and Manish Mishra, charged hefty fees, promising government job placements by deploying fraudulent techniques. A thorough operation led to the arrest and recovery of multiple incriminating items. Legal proceedings continue under relevant sections of law.

(With inputs from agencies.)