Tensions Rise Over Vandalized Dr. Ambedkar Statue: Arrest Made
A man named Haseen Yaseen has been arrested for making an incendiary statement following the vandalization of a Dr. B R Ambedkar statue in Bhagwanpur village. Tensions escalated when Yaseen offered a reward for harming the culprits. Police are actively pursuing those responsible for the vandalism.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 26-03-2026 10:01 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 10:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Tensions flared in Bhagwanpur village after the vandalization of a statue of Dr. B R Ambedkar, leading to the arrest of one man for inciting violence, police reported on Thursday.
The man, identified as Haseen Yaseen, allegedly announced a reward for injuring those responsible for the act, exacerbating local unrest.
Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey confirmed that measures have been enacted to restore order and five police teams have been deployed to track down the vandals.
- READ MORE ON:
- vandalism
- Ambedkar
- arrest
- incendiary statement
- reward
- Bhagwanpur
- village
- tensions
- police
- detained
ALSO READ
U.S. Offers $3M Reward for Information on Haiti's Criminal Groups
SpaceX Investment Frenzy: Navigating the Risks and Rewards
U.S. Offers $3 Million Reward for Information on Haitian Gangs
Village Clash Escalates: Stone-Pelting Over Old Feud
Mysterious Deaths in Mansoori Village: A Puzzle for Authorities