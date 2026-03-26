Tensions Rise Over Vandalized Dr. Ambedkar Statue: Arrest Made

Tensions flared in Bhagwanpur village after the vandalization of a statue of Dr. B R Ambedkar, leading to the arrest of one man for inciting violence, police reported on Thursday.

The man, identified as Haseen Yaseen, allegedly announced a reward for injuring those responsible for the act, exacerbating local unrest.

Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey confirmed that measures have been enacted to restore order and five police teams have been deployed to track down the vandals.